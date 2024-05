Time Out says

The Diplomat is an American-style cocktail bar; one of the popular hangouts in the hip H Code complex. It's ideal for after-work drinks and satisfying bar bites, featuring one of the best burgers in town. Flick through their menu to discover easy-going, refined, cocktails that’ll appeal to all drinkers. The bar also features a pink VIP room that you can only enter through a referral from regular patrons.

Time Out Awards

2020Best Cocktail – Tuxedo #852

2020Best New Bar