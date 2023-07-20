The East Asia Takeover at The Green Door

Time Out says

At Graham Street Market’s underground bar, The Green Door, three of the region’s top bartenders will be mixing behind the stick on July 17. From 9pm until midnight, London Essence presents The East Asia Takeover with CK Kho, the founder of one of the top cocktail bars in Kuala Lumpur, Coley (#27 Asia's 50 Best Bars 2019 and #100 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 Ranking for 2022); Olivia Lee from Singapore’s Republic Bar (#12 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022 and #90 on the World's Best Bars 2022); and one of Bangkok’s most influential bartender and bar owner Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn (Diageo World Class Thailand champion 2014 and 2017 and Global Bacardí Legacy champion 2019) from Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar.

Each bartender will showcase two signature cocktails for the night. CK Kho will present a refreshing tropical drink called Dr Julian, made with Campari, rose water, coconut, white peach, and jasmine soda. Olivia Lee's offerings will include her creation Ford VS Ferrari, which combines Naked Malt with Chianti, Balsamic reduction, Italian Aperitif, Champagne, and soda. Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn will serve cocktails with Thai flavours, such as his Kaffir Lime 1.1, featuring Campari, kaffir lime leaves-infused vermouth, kaffir lime, agave saccharum, and topped with London Essence tonic.

On July 20, experience Cinquanta Spirito Italiano at The Green Door. This popular watering hole from Pagani, Italy led by Alfonso Califano and Natale Palmieri Cinquanta, will be serving a special menu for the night featuring four classic cocktails with an Italian twist, including the Black Manhattan, Collins, Salty Dog, and Tredicissimo.