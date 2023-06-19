Hong Kong
Timeout

The Green Door

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
Discover the new drinking destination hiding in the middle of the bustling wet market

From unmarked doors to secret passwords, Hong Kong is home to a plethora of hidden bars, offering an undeniably exciting experience for those who discover them. This month, you can add The Green Door, a new cocktail bar co-owned by F&B industry veterans Arlene Wong (formerly of Awamori bar Awa-Awa) and Dabi Chin (from OBP), to your list of discoveries. The bar is located on Graham Street, hidden amongst the busy wet market stalls, and has taken over the former location of hidden bar 001.

The venue owners drew inspiration from Alice in Wonderland and aimed to create a transportive destination, like stumbling upon a magical world. That’s why they named the venue ‘Green Door.’ Inside, the dimly lit decor, designed by Design Eight Five Two design studio, evokes the feeling of an underground cistern, with arches and pillars complete with booth seats and dining tables featuring custom leather armchairs that can accommodate up to 36 guests.

The cocktail programme will offer playful twists on classic cocktails, featuring drinks like Marie ($170), a Bloody Mary rendition made with gin, tomato consommé, and dill tincture; Pam ($140), a whisky highball with bourbon, oloroso sherry, and pomelo mango soda; and Julia ($140), a tropical drink made with Batanga tequila, Amaro Lucano, Laird’s Applejack 80, and passionfruit. Guests can also enjoy classic American bar snacks curated by executive chef Gavin Chin (formerly of Brut!), including dishes like Prawn Cutlets ($120) and Fish Fries ($120), as well as bigger plates like Sirloin Steak ($550) and more. 

Stay tuned for more updates!

Details

Address:
LG/F, Welley Building, 97 Wellington Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 6pm-12am, Thu-Sat 6pm-1am
