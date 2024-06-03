Time Out says

The Macallan House Hong Kong is now officially open on Stanley Street in Central and will be accessible to the public starting June 6. Designed by the leading architect Jamie Fobert, whose works include the historic Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice and London’s National Portrait Gallery extension, the 6,000sq ft venue spans three floors. It is an immersive and experiential space, one of 22 new openings of The Macallan worldwide, planned through 2024. The venue features insightful installations where visitors can learn about The Macallan’s estate, its heritage, and the distillery’s creativity and connection to nature, which have been at the heart of The Macallan for nearly 200 years.

While the third floor is an exclusive space accessible by invitation only, the second floor, serving as an experiential retail space, is open to the public. This floor seamlessly merges elements of nature and culture and offers whisky enthusiasts the opportunity to explore more about the distillery. Visitors can browse and purchase from a wide array of limited edition and core range whiskies from The Macallan and taste drams of whisky by the bar.

The Macallan House will host various exciting events and programmes, such as fine dining experiences, collaborations with artists, designers, luxury partners, and prestigious brands. Stay tuned for updates and announcements regarding upcoming events.