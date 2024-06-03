Hong Kong
Timeout

The Macallan House Hong Kong

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  • Recommended
  1. The Macallan House Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan House
  2. The Macallan House
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  3. The Macallan House Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan House
  4. The Macallan House Hong Kong
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  5. The Macallan House hosts Korean actors Lee Jae-wook and Ryeoun during the grand opening
    Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan House
  6. The Macallan House Hong Kong
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta The Macallan ribbon cutting together with guests of honour Korean actors Lee Jae-wook and Ryeoun
  7. The Macallan House Hong Kong
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Agung Prabowo and Antonio Lai crafting signature drinks during the launch
  8. The Macallan House
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta The Macallan's Fine & Rare Collection
  9. The Macallan House
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Explore the distillery's flagship experiential retail space to learn about the distillery, make purchases, and enjoy drams of whisky.

The Macallan House Hong Kong is now officially open on Stanley Street in Central and will be accessible to the public starting June 6. Designed by the leading architect Jamie Fobert, whose works include the historic Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice and London’s National Portrait Gallery extension, the 6,000sq ft venue spans three floors. It is an immersive and experiential space, one of 22 new openings of The Macallan worldwide, planned through 2024. The venue features insightful installations where visitors can learn about The Macallan’s estate, its heritage, and the distillery’s creativity and connection to nature, which have been at the heart of The Macallan for nearly 200 years. 

While the third floor is an exclusive space accessible by invitation only, the second floor, serving as an experiential retail space, is open to the public. This floor seamlessly merges elements of nature and culture and offers whisky enthusiasts the opportunity to explore more about the distillery. Visitors can browse and purchase from a wide array of limited edition and core range whiskies from The Macallan and taste drams of whisky by the bar. 

The Macallan House will host various exciting events and programmes, such as fine dining experiences, collaborations with artists, designers, luxury partners, and prestigious brands. Stay tuned for updates and announcements regarding upcoming events.

Details

Address:
1 Stanley Street Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
8482 7012
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-8pm
