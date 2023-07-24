Hong Kong
The Macallan
Photograph: Joshua Lin

The Macallan presents spirited conversations with two bar legends

We caught up with Drink Kong's Patrick Pistolesi and Bar Leone's Lorenzo Antinori to talk about their bars and approaches to mixology.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Macallan Hong Kong
The city was abuzz with excitement this July as it played host to Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023, bringing together the world's finest mixologists to celebrate in the city. We had the privilege of sitting down with two acclaimed Italian bartenders, Patrick Pistolesi and Lorenzo Antinori. Together with The Macallan, we present an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into their creative process. Discover and learn as they divulge their unique ingredients, showcase their fun and distinctive styles, and offer insights into their philosophies on the art of mixology.

This summer, from July 25 to August 31, taste an exclusive drink from The Macallan Double Cask Signature Taste Cocktails at Bar Leone. Keep reading to learn more.  

Watch the video below to see these two bar icons mixing The Macallan Double Cask Signature Taste Cocktails behind the stick:

The ‘Cocktail King’ of Rome
Photograph: Joshua Lin

The ‘Cocktail King’ of Rome

Patrick Pistolesi is the visionary behind Drink Kong, a renowned cocktail bar in Rome that has generated a significant buzz. In fact, it secured an impressive 16th position on the esteemed World's 50 Best Bar list in 2022. Drink Kong is celebrated as Italy's pioneer ‘instinct bar,’ offering a fresh and inventive approach to the cocktail scene. At Drink Kong, patrons are invited to actively engage in crafting their own cocktails, tailoring them to their individual preferences, moods, and interactions with the skilled bar staff. 

“Roma is one of those traditional places. It's solid like that, and they don't like changes. When I opened Drink Kong five years ago, I wanted to bring an international culture to Roma. I wanted to show that Rome is fun,” Patrick shares

"I'm half Irish, half Italian. I didn't always live in Rome. My mother took me to Ireland, exposing me to a different culture, opening my mind," he explains. "When I started this business and embarked on this career, I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to travel the world twice. For instance, last year alone, I spent 240 days travelling, which has been an incredible experience as it allows me to meet a diverse range of people and witness incredible talent from around the globe," he adds. Patrick emphasises that through his travels, he saw various cultures, observed different training methods, and studied what people want and have. He then brings this knowledge back to his bar in Rome, incorporating what he has learned into his establishment.

During his visit to Hong Kong, Patrick introduced the city to their unique concoctions, with one of the crowd favourites being Prisma. "Our latest menu reflects our philosophy, blending both Eastern and Western flavours and cultures," Patrick explains. "Prisma draws inspiration from the eastern part of the world, incorporating ingredients such as yuzu, cinnamon, lemongrass, and honey," he adds. "At the heart of every drink lies its base spirit, and for Prisma, we used The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old. This whisky embodies the perfect balance of American and European sherry-seasoned oak casks, offering pleasant notes of honey, citrus, and ginger, making it the ideal choice for the Prisma cocktail," he enthuses.

The ‘Roman Lion’ in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Bar Leone; Joshua Lin

The ‘Roman Lion’ in Hong Kong

Lorenzo Antinori is one of Hong Kong's most revered mixologists. During his short stay in the city, he quickly made a mark in the local bar community, putting the Hong Kong bars he managed on the map as some of the best in the region. As the former beverage manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, he helped Caprice Bar and Argo secure spots on Asia's 50 Best Bars list. "When I came to Hong Kong, I wanted to bring a little bit of my personality. But overall, like Romans, we have this irreverent sense of humour and a genuine love for taking care of people and celebrating conviviality," he shares. 

This year, he left the hotel and opened Bar Leone, his first independent venture in Hong Kong. “Bar Leone is my new baby,” Lorenzo enthuses. “As an Italian, I wanted to create a space that celebrates modern classic cocktails with an Italian edge,” he explains. Bar Leone draws inspiration from traditional Roman bars. It is relaxed, homey, and fun, reflecting Lorenzo’s playful character. The concept of Bar Leone revolves around the idea of ‘cocktail popolari,’ which translates to cocktails for the people. The bar takes a ‘low-intervention’ approach to cocktail-making, focusing on using quality ingredients and embracing seasonality. This approach allows the flavours of the cocktails to shine through without excessive manipulation. Guests can expect to taste cocktails that are thoughtfully crafted, highlighting the best flavours of each season. 

From July 25 to August 31, experience an exclusive cocktail at his bar featuring The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old. "The name of my drink is the Old Pope. It is a summer cocktail, offering a refreshing twist on the classic Old Fashioned. The drink is based on the rich and complex flavours of The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, with the addition of the mint-forward amaro, Branca Menta, to enhance its complexity," he explains. "It is a refreshing and invigorating drink with a hint of bitterness, making it perfect for summer nights," he adds.

Taste The Old Pope at Bar Leone this summer. Follow them on Instagram @barleonehk to stay updated. To know more about Drink Kong, follow them on Instagram @drinkkongbar, and get updates on their programmes. 

Visit themacallan.com and @the_macallan on Instagram to learn more about The Macallan Double Cask Collection, a set of complex whiskies balanced by European and American Oak sherry seasoned in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.

