The Macallan presents spirited conversations with two bar legends

Patrick Pistolesi is the visionary behind Drink Kong, a renowned cocktail bar in Rome that has generated a significant buzz. In fact, it secured an impressive 16th position on the esteemed World's 50 Best Bar list in 2022. Drink Kong is celebrated as Italy's pioneer ‘instinct bar,’ offering a fresh and inventive approach to the cocktail scene. At Drink Kong, patrons are invited to actively engage in crafting their own cocktails, tailoring them to their individual preferences, moods, and interactions with the skilled bar staff.

“Roma is one of those traditional places. It's solid like that, and they don't like changes. When I opened Drink Kong five years ago, I wanted to bring an international culture to Roma. I wanted to show that Rome is fun,” Patrick shares.

"I'm half Irish, half Italian. I didn't always live in Rome. My mother took me to Ireland, exposing me to a different culture, opening my mind," he explains. "When I started this business and embarked on this career, I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to travel the world twice. For instance, last year alone, I spent 240 days travelling, which has been an incredible experience as it allows me to meet a diverse range of people and witness incredible talent from around the globe," he adds. Patrick emphasises that through his travels, he saw various cultures, observed different training methods, and studied what people want and have. He then brings this knowledge back to his bar in Rome, incorporating what he has learned into his establishment.

During his visit to Hong Kong, Patrick introduced the city to their unique concoctions, with one of the crowd favourites being Prisma. "Our latest menu reflects our philosophy, blending both Eastern and Western flavours and cultures," Patrick explains. "Prisma draws inspiration from the eastern part of the world, incorporating ingredients such as yuzu, cinnamon, lemongrass, and honey," he adds. "At the heart of every drink lies its base spirit, and for Prisma, we used The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old. This whisky embodies the perfect balance of American and European sherry-seasoned oak casks, offering pleasant notes of honey, citrus, and ginger, making it the ideal choice for the Prisma cocktail," he enthuses.