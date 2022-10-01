Time Out says

At a stone’s throw away from The Iron Fairies and taking over J. Boroski’s previous location, The Mixing Room, is the newest bar under designer Ashley Sutton’s belt. Similar to their sister venues across Asia, The Mixing Room intricately decorates its venue with thousands of vintage bottles dangling from its ceiling. Along with its comforting lighting and intimate seating, this bar is sure to be a cosy hideout spot with a warm atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll find cocktails inspired by the characters from the Iron Fairies fairytale books.

The Mixing Room is set to open later this year, so keep your eyes peeled and stay tuned for any updates.