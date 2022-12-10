Time Out says

Located down an alley off Aberdeen Street, The Old Man Hong Kong has become essential to Asia’s cocktail scene since it opened in 2017. Originally founded by industry veterans Agung Prabowo, James Tamang, and Roman Ghale, the bar is now helmed by Nikita Matveev as its operations manager. The 1,000sq ft venue is intimate yet lively, the bar counter shaped, unusually, like a capital I. Patrons sit communally or can perch at one end to admire the bartenders working their magic. Down the centre of the bar top runs a gold cooling strip to help keep drinks chilled – an impressive touch. Expect new takes on the bar’s Ernest Hemingway-themed cocktail menu and catch seasonal cocktails that run for a limited time.