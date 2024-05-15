The Pavilion: An oasis for panoramic sundowners

A window to scenic Lantau

The Pavilion, The Silveri hotel's contemporary cocktail bar, offers striking views of Lantau Island, blending sophistication with a tranquil ambiance. Guests can unwind in beautiful surroundings in both the indoor and outdoor seating. During the golden hour, patrons can soak in the beauty of nature and watch the sun illuminate the tranquil Lantau waters with its warm hues.

Beyond the glass

Embodying the hotel’s dedication to environmental stewardship, The Pavilion introduces Tweedy’s, an eco-conscious creation using locally sourced ingredients such as lychee syrup that comes straight from Tai Tong Ecopark’s Lychee Valley, complemented with premium dry gin from local distillery Two Moons.

The bar also offers learning experiences for cocktail enthusiasts to enhance their mixology skills. Led by the head mixologist, participants learn to craft a classic cocktail to perfection and are given a bottle of home-brewed, barrel-aged Negroni as a keepsake. Hungry? The bar offers delectable express lunch on weekdays and an indulgent afternoon tea experience on weekends.