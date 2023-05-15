Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Savory Project

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho
  1. the savory project
    Photograph: Courtesy The Savory ProjectJay Khan (L) and Ajit Gurung (R)
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. the savory project cocktail
    Photograph: Courtesy The Savory ProjectThai Beef Salad
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. the savory project
    Photograph: Courtesy The Savory Project
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. the savory project cocktail
    Photograph: Courtesy The Savory ProjectGarden to Glass
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. the savory project cocktail
    Photograph: Courtesy The Savory ProjectPeppercorn
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Jay Khan and Ajit Gurung, the award-winning team behind Coatop bar at Asia's 50 Best Bars list for 2021 and 2022 – are expanding their horizons and unveiling their second concept, The Savory Project, a new bar located in the heart of Soho. Set to open in late May, the bar will tap into a niche market in Hong Kong’s drinking scene to offer savoury cocktails that are more than just dirty martinis or Bloody Marys. 

The Savory Project’s inception comes after founders Jay and Ajit noticed an increasing demand from customers that requested cocktails that aren’t too sweet. Over the past months, we’ve also seen the cocktail industry embracing more culinary cocktails, featuring food-inspired recipes made with high-concept techniques that often involve caviar, saline, mushrooms, and other ingredients found in the kitchen. Unlike their sister venue, which focuses on agave spirits, The Savory Project will highlight the savoury taste profile. Expect cocktails that are nuanced with earthy and umami flavours, incorporating ingredients such as meat, fungi, and brines to create rich and complex cocktails like Thai Beef Salad ($120) made with beef and peanuts or Teriyaki ($120), a tequila-based cocktail made with masa and white soy sauce. The bar’s menu will also feature non-alcoholic cocktails such as Seed of Life ($120) and Papaya Fire ($120) that use ingredients like mustard, papaya seeds, and agua de masa to ensure that regardless if customers choose to drink or not, all that visit The Savory Project will be able to enjoy the intricate flavours.

Expect the bar to open at the end of May on 4 Staunton Street. The bar will be open on Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays from 6pm to 12am, as well as Fridays to Saturdays from 6pm to 1am. Watch this space for more updates.

Details

Address:
4 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tues-Thur, Sun 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat 6pm-1am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.