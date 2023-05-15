Time Out says

Jay Khan and Ajit Gurung, the award-winning team behind Coa – top bar at Asia's 50 Best Bars list for 2021 and 2022 – are expanding their horizons and unveiling their second concept, The Savory Project, a new bar located in the heart of Soho. Set to open in late May, the bar will tap into a niche market in Hong Kong’s drinking scene to offer savoury cocktails that are more than just dirty martinis or Bloody Marys.



The Savory Project’s inception comes after founders Jay and Ajit noticed an increasing demand from customers that requested cocktails that aren’t too sweet. Over the past months, we’ve also seen the cocktail industry embracing more culinary cocktails, featuring food-inspired recipes made with high-concept techniques that often involve caviar, saline, mushrooms, and other ingredients found in the kitchen. Unlike their sister venue, which focuses on agave spirits, The Savory Project will highlight the savoury taste profile. Expect cocktails that are nuanced with earthy and umami flavours, incorporating ingredients such as meat, fungi, and brines to create rich and complex cocktails like Thai Beef Salad ($120) made with beef and peanuts or Teriyaki ($120), a tequila-based cocktail made with masa and white soy sauce. The bar’s menu will also feature non-alcoholic cocktails such as Seed of Life ($120) and Papaya Fire ($120) that use ingredients like mustard, papaya seeds, and agua de masa to ensure that regardless if customers choose to drink or not, all that visit The Savory Project will be able to enjoy the intricate flavours.



Expect the bar to open at the end of May on 4 Staunton Street. The bar will be open on Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays from 6pm to 12am, as well as Fridays to Saturdays from 6pm to 1am. Watch this space for more updates.