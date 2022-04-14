Time Out says

Filipino mixologists Joe Villanueva (formerly of Lobster Bar and The Wise King) and Bryson Rivera (formerly of JW Marriott‘s Bar Q88) joined forces to introduce a new breed of tiki bar to Hong Kong. Set to open in Central on April 21, The Social Den is a hip Polynesian-themed bar featuring killer happy hours, DJs on deck, and bar industry veterans stirring up fun craft cocktails behind the bar. Expect Chinese liquor based cocktails with exotic fruit flavours and Polynesian and Cantonese bar bites, including Char siu pork neck with pineapple sauce and zucchini fries with salted egg dips. Watch this space for more information!