Hong Kong
The Social Den

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  1. The Social Den
    Photograph: Courtesy The Social Den
  2. The Social Den, Joe Villenueva and Bryson Rivera
    Photograph: Courtesy The Social DenBryson Rivera and Joe Villenueva
Time Out says

A modern tiki bar in Central

Filipino mixologists Joe Villanueva (formerly of Lobster Bar and The Wise King) and Bryson Rivera (formerly of JW Marriott‘s Bar Q88) joined forces to introduce a new breed of tiki bar to Hong Kong. Set to open in Central on April 21, The Social Den is a hip Polynesian-themed bar featuring killer happy hours, DJs on deck, and bar industry veterans stirring up fun craft cocktails behind the bar. Expect Chinese liquor based cocktails with exotic fruit flavours and Polynesian and Cantonese bar bites, including Char siu pork neck with pineapple sauce and zucchini fries with salted egg dips. Watch this space for more information! 

Details

Address:
9/F The Loop, 33 Wellington St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/thesocialden.hk
9702 5267
