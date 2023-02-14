The Social Den’s Locks and Keys

Time Out says

If you’re single and ready to mingle, look no further than The Social Den for your Valentine’s Day celebration this year. On February 14, the contemporary tiki bar is hosting a Locks and Keys free flow party that gives single customers a glass of Champagne and two and a half hours of free flow for $398. You’ll also have a lock or key that you can exchange with other guests, and if you manage to pair up, you’ll gain access to the Couples Package ($718), which features two glasses of Champagne, a cocktail, two and a half hours of free flow, and a special ‘For Him & Her’ V-Day gift worth more than $500.