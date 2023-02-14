If you’re single and ready to mingle, look no further than The Social Den for your Valentine’s Day celebration this year. On February 14, the contemporary tiki bar is hosting a Locks and Keys free flow party that gives single customers a glass of Champagne and two and a half hours of free flow for $398. You’ll also have a lock or key that you can exchange with other guests, and if you manage to pair up, you’ll gain access to the Couples Package ($718), which features two glasses of Champagne, a cocktail, two and a half hours of free flow, and a special ‘For Him & Her’ V-Day gift worth more than $500.
The Social Den’s Locks and Keys
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- The Social Den
- 9/F The Loop, 33 Wellington St, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9304 9849
- Price:
- $398-$718
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video