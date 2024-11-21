Subscribe
  1. The Trilogy
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Keyz
  2. Keyz club at The Trilogyy
    Photograph: Courtesy The Trilogy
  3. The Trilogy
    Photograph: Courtesy The Trilogy
  4. Singular Concepts, keyz
    Photograph: Courtesy Singular ConceptsKeyz
  • Bars and pubs
  • The Trilogy, Central

The Trilogy’s Future is Female

Time Out says

Planning your next ladies' night with friends? Singular Concepts' The Trilogy is launching a series of events tailored for women. From September 12, October 10, November 7, and November 21, from 8pm to 10pm, guests can enjoy a night of celebration with like-minded women at nightlife club Keyz. The events will feature free-flowing bubbles and wine, canapes (vegetarian options available), and complimentary wellness and beauty services from sponsored female-owned businesses.

All you need to do is RSVP with your name and the names of your friends for the events via singularconcepts.com.

Details

Event website:
www.singularconcepts.com/event-details-registration
Address
The Trilogy
26F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
8pm-10.30pm

Dates and times

The Trilogy’s Future is FemaleThe Trilogy 20:00
The Trilogy’s Future is FemaleThe Trilogy 20:00
The Trilogy’s Future is FemaleThe Trilogy 20:00
The Trilogy’s Future is FemaleThe Trilogy 20:00
Buy
