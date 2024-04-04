Hong Kong
Timeout

The White Stag

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai
This casual pub is located in Wan Chai and has been a steadfast bar along Lockhart Road due to their affordable prices and friendly service. The White Stag provides multiple screens in their venue for customers to catch their favourite sporting events, such as football, motor sports, and rubgy. Additionally, this sports bar provides an extensive menu full of pub grub, from light options like nachos and wings, butties and burgers, to filling plates like classic British fry-ups or chilli con carne. What's more, this bar offers pints of draught beer  for as little as $50 during happy hour.

Details

Address:
54-62 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
2866 4244
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 12pm-12am, Sat-Sun 12pm-4am
