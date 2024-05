Time Out says

One of the most swish whisky bars in town, this 1920s-style hotel bar, which calls the InterContinental Grand Stanford home, houses more than 200 whiskies. As well as Scotch, Japanese whiskey and bourbon, there are self-blended cask selections that ought not to be missed. Slowly sip on one of Tiffany’s whisky flights, and don’t forget to try the bar’s smoked whisky chocolate cake! Complimenting all this is a great range of bar snacks and regular live music by quality bands and musicians.