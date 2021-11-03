Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Time Out First Class Weekend Chill & Grill presented by Guinness
Time Out Hong Kong

Time Out First Class Weekend Chill & Grill presented by Guinness

We’re getting fired up with Guinness this November

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Guinness
Advertising

Time Out Hong Kong and Guinness are kicking off Time Out First Class, our exclusive experience series, by firing up the grill at Boticario for a free-flow brunch on Saturday, November 27, from 12pm to 3pm.

Photograph: Victoria Chan

Take a trip back to Buenos Aires’ heyday at Boticario Bar & Grill and enjoy an indulgent spread of dishes paired with brunch-worthy beverages. Boticario is preparing a buffet of antipasti and hot dishes that includes servings of chili con carne and pancakes with a special Guinness sauce. The malty sweet flavour of Guinness with grilled and charred foods are a match made in heaven. The full flavour of this stout makes it an equally great compliment to red meat and delicate seafood. 

Antipasti and hot dishes buffet

Guests can also indulge in a free-flow of grilled surf and turf that includes skewered tenderloin with Guinness and peppercorn sauce, chorizo with chimichurri sauce, and skewered shrimp with Guinness and chipotle sauce, before ending on a sweet note with a selection of fruits and desserts. 

Free-flow grilled skewered tenderloin with Guinness and peppercorn sauce, chorizo with chimichurri sauce, and skewered shrimp with Guinness and chipotle sauce

Guinness cocktails Island Stout and Black Magic

Guinness cocktails from Boticario’s team of expert mixologists will keep the party going, which will include Black Magic (banana liqueur, walnut bitters, Guinness) and Island Stout (coconut rum, Guinness, coconut and taro foam made with Guinness). And of course, the experience isn’t complete without free-flow Guinness on draught.

Advertising
Photograph: Victoria Chan

Each guest will leave with a special Time Out First Class gift bag which includes their own laser-engraved beer glass that can be customised on site, so you can enjoy Guinness right at home. Our event representative will also be on deck to teach you how to pour the perfect pint.

Time Out First Class Weekend Chill and Grill tickets are HK$450 per person and can be purchased now. Get your tickets today!

It will be a fun boozy brunch, so please remember to drink responsibly.

Save the date!

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.