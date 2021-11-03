Time Out First Class Weekend Chill & Grill presented by Guinness

Take a trip back to Buenos Aires’ heyday at Boticario Bar & Grill and enjoy an indulgent spread of dishes paired with brunch-worthy beverages. Boticario is preparing a buffet of antipasti and hot dishes that includes servings of chili con carne and pancakes with a special Guinness sauce. The malty sweet flavour of Guinness with grilled and charred foods are a match made in heaven. The full flavour of this stout makes it an equally great compliment to red meat and delicate seafood.
Time Out Hong Kong and Guinness are kicking off Time Out First Class, our exclusive experience series, by firing up the grill at Boticario for a free-flow brunch on Saturday, November 27, from 12pm to 3pm.