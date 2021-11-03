Time Out First Class Weekend Chill & Grill presented by Guinness

Guests can also indulge in a free-flow of grilled surf and turf that includes skewered tenderloin with Guinness and peppercorn sauce, chorizo with chimichurri sauce, and skewered shrimp with Guinness and chipotle sauce, before ending on a sweet note with a selection of fruits and desserts.

Guinness cocktails from Boticario’s team of expert mixologists will keep the party going, which will include Black Magic (banana liqueur, walnut bitters, Guinness) and Island Stout (coconut rum, Guinness, coconut and taro foam made with Guinness). And of course, the experience isn’t complete without free-flow Guinness on draught.