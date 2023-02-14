Valentine's Day at CNY Bar

Time Out says

If you’re a whisky lover and you haven’t got any plans on February 14, head over to CNY Bar to enjoy their curated selection of quality whisky drams and craft cocktails. Pick from over 150 drams of whisky available at the bar or treat yourself to their Valentine’s Day themed cocktail, Beautiful Ones ($140), which features Talisker 10 Year Old and Aperol along with aromatic ingredients like elderflower and sage. While you sip on your drinks, CNY Bar will be spinning uplifting tracks all night long from their bespoke Kenrick Sound system (one of only three made in the world) that’ll impress even the most dedicated of audiophiles, with empowering songs such as Flowers by Miley Cyrus and I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.