Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Valentine's Day at CNY Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • CNY Bar, Central
cny bar
Photograph: Courtesy CNY Bar
Advertising

Time Out says

If you’re a whisky lover and you haven’t got any plans on February 14, head over to CNY Bar to enjoy their curated selection of quality whisky drams and craft cocktails. Pick from over 150 drams of whisky available at the bar or treat yourself to their Valentine’s Day themed cocktail, Beautiful Ones ($140), which features Talisker 10 Year Old and Aperol along with aromatic ingredients like elderflower and sage. While you sip on your drinks, CNY Bar will be spinning uplifting tracks all night long from their bespoke Kenrick Sound system (one of only three made in the world) that’ll impress even the most dedicated of audiophiles, with empowering songs such as Flowers by Miley Cyrus and I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

Details

Address:
CNY Bar
12/F, FOCO, 48 Cochrane Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@cnybar.hk

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!