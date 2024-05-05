Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Vesu Pizza Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Vesu Pizza Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Vesu Pizza Bar
Advertising

Time Out says

An Italian aperitivo experience with majestic Hong Kong vistas

Discover traditional Italian flavours and culture with a modern twist at Vesu Pizza Bar. Perched atop One Peking in TST, Vesu (formerly known as Vista Bar and sister to existing restaurant Vista) offers a new menu featuring exquisite spirited and non-alcoholic drinks, innovative Neapolitan pizza with a nod to local flavours, and authentic Italian-style bar bites to perfectly complement the bold and alluring Rosso bar aesthetics. Try the vodka-based cocktail How Matcha, as well as Popcorn, crafted with whisky and popcorn.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Vesu Pizza Bar

Details

Address:
30/F, One Peking Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2778 3255
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 11.30am-12am, Fri-Sat 11.30am-1am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.