Discover traditional Italian flavours and culture with a modern twist at Vesu Pizza Bar. Perched atop One Peking in TST, Vesu (formerly known as Vista Bar and sister to existing restaurant Vista) offers a new menu featuring exquisite spirited and non-alcoholic drinks, innovative Neapolitan pizza with a nod to local flavours, and authentic Italian-style bar bites to perfectly complement the bold and alluring Rosso bar aesthetics. Try the vodka-based cocktail How Matcha, as well as Popcorn, crafted with whisky and popcorn.