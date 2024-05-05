Discover traditional Italian flavours and culture with a modern twist at Vesu Pizza Bar. Perched atop One Peking in TST, Vesu (formerly known as Vista Bar and sister to existing restaurant Vista) offers a new menu featuring exquisite spirited and non-alcoholic drinks, innovative Neapolitan pizza with a nod to local flavours, and authentic Italian-style bar bites to perfectly complement the bold and alluring Rosso bar aesthetics. Try the vodka-based cocktail How Matcha, as well as Popcorn, crafted with whisky and popcorn.
Vesu Pizza Bar
Time Out says
An Italian aperitivo experience with majestic Hong Kong vistas
Details
- Address:
- 30/F, One Peking Road
- Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2778 3255
- Opening hours:
- Sun-Thu 11.30am-12am, Fri-Sat 11.30am-1am
