Causeway Bay is always full of surprises. Hidden amongst its buildings are tons of Japanese restaurants and watering holes that you won’t know exist unless you’re ‘in the know’. One of those is the lifestyle destination Sugar+ on Sugar Street. The building houses various restaurants, including Vivere, a hip restobar owned by Jay Venn – more popularly known as Hong Kong-based drag queen Mocha Diva, who appeared in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in Thailand.

During the daytime, Vivere offers Italian food that people can dig into, which includes seafood dishes like scallop and tiger prawn risotto or roasted lamb rack and strozzapreti with sausage ragu. At night, the place transforms into a hip club complete with adrenaline-pumping music where guests can enjoy special promos like two-for-one cocktails and main courses, free-flow house pours, and more. Those who love spirited brunches can also look forward to their fun Drag Show Brunches every first Sunday of every month to catch Hong Kong’s popular drag queens put on a fabulous show for everyone to enjoy.