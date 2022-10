Time Out says

Head to Wan Chai Stadium for a lively atmosphere, hearty food, and endless pints.

This sports bar has several TV screens of various sizes around the venue that broadcast footie games, rugby matches, or Formula One races, so you’ll have an unobstructed view no matter where you’re sitting. Aside from the sports memorabilia scattered around their venue, such as a signed Liverpool shirt, Wan Chai Stadium also has a Formula One race car replica that hangs from the roof.