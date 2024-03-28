Time Out says

Calling all gin enthusiasts! Head over to The Upper House for a delightful afternoon as they bring a touch of gin magic to their al fresco oasis, The Lawn, now transformed into the vibrant Weizza House Lounge. Treat yourself to cool libations and delve into the world of a new gin discovery. From now until March 28 (closed on March 23), between 5pm and 11pm, swing by this pop-up event to savour Myanmar's latest craft gin - a spirit infused with the mystique and charm of Myanmar, crafted by the ingenious duo Ivan Pun and JR Ching. Drawing inspiration from Burmese customs, they've crafted a unique narrative in the realm of spirits. With the guidance of master distiller Raphael Holzer, each bottle becomes a symphony of local botanicals - including Thanaka, Jujube, Pu'er Tea, and Citrus Hystrix - meticulously chosen for their distinct qualities and harmonious blend.

Gather your pals and make your way for a post-work adventure filled with good times. Enjoy a specially curated range of cocktails that capture the essence of this exceptional gin. Pair these with snacks inspired by the flavours of Yangon.