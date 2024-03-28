Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Weizza House Lounge at The Upper House

  • Bars and pubs
  • The Upper House, Admiralty
  • Recommended
  1. The Upper House presents Weizza House Lounge
    Photograph: Courtesy The Upper House
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The Upper House presents Weizza House Lounge
    Photograph: Courtesy The Upper House
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Weizza House Lounge at The Upper House
    Photograph: Courtesy The Upper House
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The Upper House presents Weizza House Lounge
    Photograph: Courtesy The Upper House
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Calling all gin enthusiasts! Head over to The Upper House for a delightful afternoon as they bring a touch of gin magic to their al fresco oasis, The Lawn, now transformed into the vibrant Weizza House Lounge. Treat yourself to cool libations and delve into the world of a new gin discovery. From now until March 28 (closed on March 23), between 5pm and 11pm, swing by this pop-up event to savour Myanmar's latest craft gin - a spirit infused with the mystique and charm of Myanmar, crafted by the ingenious duo Ivan Pun and JR Ching. Drawing inspiration from Burmese customs, they've crafted a unique narrative in the realm of spirits. With the guidance of master distiller Raphael Holzer, each bottle becomes a symphony of local botanicals - including Thanaka, Jujube, Pu'er Tea, and Citrus Hystrix - meticulously chosen for their distinct qualities and harmonious blend.

Gather your pals and make your way for a post-work adventure filled with good times. Enjoy a specially curated range of cocktails that capture the essence of this exceptional gin. Pair these with snacks inspired by the flavours of Yangon.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Upper House

Details

Address:
The Upper House
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway
Admiralty
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
5pm-11pm

Dates and times

17:00Weizza House Lounge at The Upper HouseThe Upper House
17:00Weizza House Lounge at The Upper HouseThe Upper House
17:00Weizza House Lounge at The Upper HouseThe Upper House
17:00Weizza House Lounge at The Upper HouseThe Upper House
17:00Weizza House Lounge at The Upper HouseThe Upper House
17:00Weizza House Lounge at The Upper HouseThe Upper House
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.