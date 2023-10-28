Time Out says

After postponing the public whisky festival for years due to the pandemic, this year marks the return of Whisky Live, one of the biggest showcases of whiskies in the world. The last edition of Whisky Live Hong Kong was held in 2019 and hosted as a private tasting last year. This October, be sure to catch the international event organised by Whisky Magazine, which will be held at K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui, from October 26 to 28. Whisky enthusiasts and those who want to explore whisky can explore hundreds of whiskies from around the world. K11 MUSEA's Kunsthalle and Sculpture Park on the sixth floor, with more than 10,000sq ft of space, will host the activities and welcome distillers, ambassadors, and mixologists from local cocktail bars to create some exciting cocktails for the guests to enjoy.

The event will showcase over 500 whiskies from different countries and regions, featuring special zones for Japanese, Irish, and independent bottlings. There will be dedicated booths for rare whiskies as well. Attendees can participate in master classes, taste cocktails prepared by local mixologists, enjoy whisky and food pairings, and experience various forms of entertainment, including live music performances. Additionally, limited edition whiskies will be available for purchase.

Discounted early-bird tickets are available until October 15. Standard tickets to the Hong Kong Bar Show at Whisky Live provide general admission to the bar show, where guests can redeem three cocktails, enjoy live music, and sample food. Day pass and full day pass tickets range from $300 to $1,080 and grant guests admission to the show, complimentary drams, tasting tokens, including entrance to the Hong Kong Bar Show at Sculpture Park, and a Whisky Live whisky tasting glass.