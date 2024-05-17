Hong Kong
Timeout

Whisky & Words

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  Whisky & Words
    Photograph: Courtesy Whisky & Words
  2. Whisky & Words
  3. Whisky & Word
Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Excellent and understated whisky and cocktail bar on the steps of Shin Hing Street

Sitting right across the road from Coa, Whisky & Words is a narrow, high-ceilinged space that makes sampling whiskies accessible instead of pretentious. There’s not a hint of leather, dark wood, or jazz muzak to be found here – just balanced cocktails, a library-themed interior, and a lo-fi hip-hop playlist that lends to its chill vibe. Apart from cocktails, guests can also pick from their whisky menu which features options from the Taiwanese Nantou Distillery to a Macallan 15-year-old Gran Reserva.

Details

Address:
7 Shin Hing Street
Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9889 8590
