Sitting right across the road from Coa, Whisky & Words is a narrow, high-ceilinged space that makes sampling whiskies accessible instead of pretentious. There’s not a hint of leather, dark wood, or jazz muzak to be found here – just balanced cocktails, a library-themed interior, and a lo-fi hip-hop playlist that lends to its chill vibe. Apart from cocktails, guests can also pick from their whisky menu which features options from the Taiwanese Nantou Distillery to a Macallan 15-year-old Gran Reserva.