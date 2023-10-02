Hong Kong
World Sake Day 2023

  • Bars and pubs
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
  1. Sake Central
  2. World Sake Day 2023
  3. World Sake Day 2023
  4. Sake Central
Celebrate World Sake Day on October 1 at PMQ

Since 1978, World Sake Day has been a celebration of Nihonshu, and it is held on October 1, the beginning of the brewing season after the rice harvest. With Hong Kong being home to the highest number of sake enthusiasts per capita and a thriving community of sake industry professionals, it’s the perfect place to captivate seasoned and amateur sake lovers alike. From September 30 to October 2, immerse yourself in the festivities of World Sake Day 2023, brought to you by Sake Central, Singular Concepts, and PMQ, sponsored by All Nippon Airways and AEON Credit Services.

Join the three-day festival at PMQ’s courtyard from 12pm to 9pm each day. Taste a variety of sake and mouthwatering Japanese bites. Five sake breweries will showcase their products, including Konohanano Doburoku from Tokyo, Gohou Hakodate Jozo from Hokkaido, Shidaizumi from Shizuoka, and Mori Shuzo from Fukui. There’s also plenty of refreshing Suntory ‘The Premium Malt’s’ Pilsner beer for you to enjoy. Don’t forget to treat yourself to some delicious snacks from our pop-up food vendors, featuring top Hong Kong concepts and a trio of fantastic restaurants visiting from Shonan Beach in Zushi, including Ni Ju San Tacos, Nihon Soba, and Sou Ramen.

Local celebrities, including Miss Sake, will grace the stage with captivating performances ranging from Japanese cosplay characters to traditional Kimono dancing. For three days, the venue expects a crowd of 12,000 to 20,000 visitors, creating a vibrant atmosphere. The VIP area offers exclusive opportunities for limited tastings and personal meetings with brewery owners and influential figures in the sake world. VIP ticket holders will have prime seats to witness the 2nd annual World Sake Day Global Kanpai, hosted by Sake Samurai and Sake Central co-founder Elliot Faber on October 1.

VIP ticket holders get exclusive entry to the official afterparty on October 1 at Yurakucho with a complimentary drink. Tickets start at $70 and include a commemorative tasting cup. Once inside, you can purchase additional tokens to sample from the hundreds of sake available for tasting. 

To purchase tickets, visit sevenrooms.com/events/sakecentral

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/events/sakecentral
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
12pm

Dates and times

12:00World Sake Day 2023PMQ
12:00World Sake Day 2023PMQ
12:00World Sake Day 2023PMQ
