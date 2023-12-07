Yardleys Taproom

Time Out says

From a small pet project that grew and made a considerable following in Lamma Island – where they started their brew spot, The Beer Shack – Yardley Brothers Craft Beer is now one of the most popular beer breweries in the city. Today, they've just expanded their offering with a new cafe bar, Yardleys, on the bustling Peel Street, taking over the former spot of The Roundhouse. The bar offers 12 taps focused on their signature brews, including their famous sours, ales, stouts, lagers, and limited-release barrel-aged selections. Head there for quality brews and join their fun quiz nights, where you can win a whole keg of beer, bottled beers, shots, and other treats.