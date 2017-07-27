  • Blog
  • Nightlife
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Clubbing event of the week: Diplo Live at Levels

By Graham Turner Posted: Thursday July 27 2017, 5:18pm

Clubbing event of the week: Diplo Live at Levels
Meeno

This extra special event sees DJ, rapper, producer and all round serial creative, Diplo, spin the decks at Levels, marking the glorious return of the Central nightclub after being closed for the last month for a new coat of paint.

Okay, it's a bit more substantial than that - the renovations feature 25 meters of LED screens, cool new lasers to make the club look like it's from the future and yeah, we reckon it's probably had a lick of paint, too. To go with the new look is a shiny new sound system so Diplo's beats will have the depth and clarity they so thoroughly deserve. 

If you're keen on all of the above, click here to grab your tickets.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Graham Turner
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest