Clubbing event of the week: Magnetic Soul 12 Year Anniversary

Hong Kong's legendary drum and bass crew celebrate 12 years in the biz by hosting an epic party at Mazu this Saturday (August 12). Since starting to curate events in 2005, Magnetic Soul have had a storied impact on the Hong Kong scene, DJing and producing events in dozens of venues around the city and playing virtually every festival we have to offer. This massive celebration sees heavy hitters from home and away take over the decks by way of Roy Green & Protone, Danny Wheeler, Blood Dunza and of course, Magnetic Soul.

Get your tickets here.