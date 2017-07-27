Danish art rockers Mew return to Hong Kong!

Following their stunning, sold-out performance in 2013, local gig organisers YourMum are bringing back Danish art rock trio, Mew. The September 18 performance at KITEC will no doubt feature tracks from the band's current and seventh LP, Visions and the group's usual penchant for dramatic visuals will no doubt be out in full force.

Tickets are available now from Ticketflap.

If you're not overly familiar with the band, see the essential introductory song below, so good.