Danish art rockers Mew return to Hong Kong!

By Graham Turner Posted: Thursday July 27 2017, 5:06pm

Following their stunning, sold-out performance in 2013, local gig organisers YourMum are bringing back Danish art rock trio, Mew. The September 18 performance at KITEC will no doubt feature tracks from the band's current and seventh LP, Visions and the group's usual penchant for dramatic visuals will no doubt be out in full force.

Tickets are available now from Ticketflap

If you're not overly familiar with the band, see the essential introductory song below, so good. 

Staff writer
By Graham Turner
