Get lit under a giant moon at Lee Tung Avenue

By Olivia Lai Posted: Wednesday September 13 2017, 6:33pm

Mid-Autumn Festival is about to get lit up! British artist Luke Jerram is bringing his celebrated installation Museum of the Moon, a gigantic seven-meter-wide glowing sculpture of the moon, to illuminate Lee Tung Avenue from September 28 to October 31 in celebration of the lunar festival and the lead up to Halloween.

Having made its way around the world, to countries like the Netherlands, France and Belgium, the captivating artwork finally makes its Asian debut in Hong Kong. With detailed imagery of the moon’s surface, courtesy of Nasa, projected onto the glowing orb, it’s like having the real thing down in the heart of Wan Chai. Think of the Instagram potentials!

Once you’re done mooning over the, uh, moon, join the LED Fire Dragon Fiesta taking place at street level as the party makes a return bringing dragon dancing, a traditional Mid-Autumn market and various public workshops – like paper lantern making, flour kneading and knotting – to the Wan Chai street. And you’ll be over the moon to find out you can even bring home your very own 3D-printed lunar lamp with any purchase of $2,800 or more at the shopping street.

Get ready for one hell of a mooning...

Staff writer
By Olivia Lai

Olivia is the Art and Culture editor at Time Out Hong Kong. She loves discovering new art and musicals, and can pretty much quote the entire Beauty and the Beast movie off by heart.

For any feedback or for more information email

