Shoot some pool in Causeway Bay’s new pool hall, Breeze

Billiards is about to make get a big break thanks to Causeway Bay’s newest pool house Breeze. With three standard-size pool tables, convertible beer pong tables and a full bar, this Jaffe Road joint offers a more laid back night out to the usual LKF and Wan Chai fanfare.



For those serious about their shooting game, there are live cam services installed at Breeze to capture all your best pots throughout the game. And yes, Breeze can also provide all the footage so you can rewatch all those sweet shots.



As for the bar, it offers beer on tap, customised cocktails and a range of pub bites including fish and chips, onion rings and fried jalapeño stuffed with cheddar cheese. Standard stuff but we doubt you’ll be here for the grub.



18/F, Richmond Plaza, 496 Jaffe Rd, Causeway Bay, 9469 3389; fb.com/ breezebarhk.