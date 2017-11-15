  • Blog
Shoot some pool in Causeway Bay’s new pool hall, Breeze

By Olivia Lai Posted: Wednesday November 15 2017, 6:01pm

Billiards is about to make get a big break thanks to Causeway Bay’s newest pool house Breeze. With three standard-size pool tables, convertible beer pong tables and a full bar, this Jaffe Road joint offers a more laid back night out to the usual LKF and Wan Chai fanfare.

For those serious about their shooting game, there are live cam services installed at Breeze to capture all your best pots throughout the game. And yes, Breeze can also provide all the footage so you can rewatch all those sweet shots.

As for the bar, it offers beer on tap, customised cocktails and a range of pub bites including fish and chips, onion rings and fried jalapeño stuffed with cheddar cheese. Standard stuff but we doubt you’ll be here for the grub.

18/F, Richmond Plaza, 496 Jaffe Rd, Causeway Bay, 9469 3389; fb.com/breezebarhk.

Staff writer
By Olivia Lai

Olivia is the Art and Culture editor at Time Out Hong Kong. She loves discovering new art and musicals, and can pretty much quote the entire Beauty and the Beast movie off by heart.

