There’s finally a Harry Potter-themed cafe in Hong Kong!

Accio all muggles and wizards! Our prayers have been answered – 20 years on from the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone a Potter-themed café has finally opened in Hong Kong. Grab your Floo Powder – no fireplace? Maybe you could try chucking it into the lift shaft? – and head over to 9¾ Cafe on Yin Chong Street to relive the series.



The café’s decor features plenty of Harry Potter memorabilia and movie props: a luggage trolley half-submerged in the wall, various broomsticks and wands mounted on the wall and plenty of candles – albeit fake – to recreate the ambience of the Hogwarts Great Hall.



Can’t be bothered to fly your Firebolt all the way to Osaka for a taste of Butterbeer at Universal Studios? You can now enjoy a pint right here – and the portions are bigger than in Japan and generously topped with whipped cream. Also on 9¾’s drinks menu are a range of colourful non-alcoholic concoctions served in light bulbs (the magic of electricity?), including Polyjuice Potion, Felix Felicis, bright green Veritaserum and the Love Potion – a strawberry flavoured soda mix.



Deathly (hallows, ha ha) set on eating? The Mong Kok café is currently in soft opening but serves up Western fare and all the dishes are named in reference to Harry Potter books and the wizarding world. You’ll find pasta selections named after dragons, like the Chinese Fireball, a spicy garlic salmon pasta, dishes like the Hogwarts Feast – 9¾’s version of an all-day breakfast – and our particular favourite: the Aragog salad, which includes up softshell crabs (geddit? Both got eight legs?)



What are you waiting for? Potter on over to Mong Kok this weekend!



4/F, Prosper Commercial Building, 9 Yin Chong Street, Mong Kok, 9432 6555.