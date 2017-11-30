  • News
You can now dine inside a see-through igloo by Repulse Bay beach

By Olivia Lai Posted: Thursday November 30 2017, 11:35am

It’s a Christmas miracle! Starting from December 1 to February 28, you can enjoy a unique dining experience complete with Christmas decorations and artificial snow while you chow down inside igloo-like domes on the rooftop of Repulse Bay’s The Pulse. 

Overlooking the scenic Repulse Bay beach, the igloo (as we're just going to call it now) serves up your choice of high tea ($388-$588 per person), which gives you front-row seats to the beautiful Hong Kong sunset, or dinner ($988-$1,788 per person) under the stars, inside your own little private bubble (or igloo, whatever you prefer to call it). Each igloo (or bubble, we prefer calling them igloos) seats between two to six people, so you can make it a romantic outing or a fun group occasion. 

The menu offers a curated selection of Asian and Western fusion food from Royal Catering HK with a wide range of delicacies and seafood. Once you’re stuffed, you can easily pop down to the beach for a romantic – or platonic – stroll.  

You can make a reservation online here then just get your camera at the ready for this super Instagrammable pop-up.  

Dec 1-Feb 28, Tue-Sun 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6pm-10pm, Sunset Beach Club, The Pulse, 28 Beach Road, Repulse Bay. 

 

