Time Out says

A joint effort between cinema chain giants Emperor Cinemas and MCL Cinemas, The Wai's Emperor Cinemas Plus+ boasts six theatres and a total of 912 seats. It's also the first cinema in town to be equipped with Dolby System131 Screen Channel Speaker throughout, including the 185-seater Dolby Atoms theatre. As for movie snacks, don't miss their exclusive crab meat hot dog, fried chicken, or Tsit Wing Hong Kong-style milk tea for the complete movie experience.