Hong Kong
Emperor Cinemas Plus+

  • Cinemas
  • Sha Tin
Emperor Cinema the wai
Photograph: Courtesy Emperor Cinemas
A joint effort between cinema chain giants Emperor Cinemas and MCL Cinemas, The Wai's Emperor Cinemas Plus+ boasts six theatres and a total of 912 seats. It's also the first cinema in town to be equipped with Dolby System131 Screen Channel Speaker throughout, including the 185-seater Dolby Atoms theatre. As for movie snacks, don't miss their exclusive crab meat hot dog, fried chicken, or Tsit Wing Hong Kong-style milk tea for the complete movie experience.

Details

Address:
5/F, The Wai, Tai Wai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
