Golem by 1927 (UK)

Cinemas Hong Kong Cultural Centre , Tsim Sha Tsui Saturday July 3 2021 - Sunday July 4 2021
Golem, the acclaimed multi-arts show in film by multi-award-winning British theatre company 1927 will be screened for the first time in Hong Kong! Inspired by the Jewish folklore of Golem, which tells the story of a man who created a creature out of clay to work for him, this original production is a visually stunning tale about the titular Golems – clay-made manservants – that have become an indispensable part of human lives and the consequences of this very dependence. Set in a fictional yet familiar world, Golem makes reference to the realities of tech addiction in modern society and explores the relationship between a man and his machines.

Keen to find out more? Check out their trailer below:

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Leisure and Cultural Services Department

Details
Event website: https://www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/multi_arts/programs_1145.html
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Hong Kong Cultural Centre
Address: 10 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
