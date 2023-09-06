Hong Kong
MCL The One

  • Cinemas
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. MCL The One cinema in Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Courtesy inCalV Stone Cheung / MCLMCL The One cinema in Tsim Sha Tsui
  2. MCL The One cinema in Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Courtesy inCalV Stone Cheung / MCLMCL The One cinema in Tsim Sha Tsui
  3. MCL The One cinema in Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Courtesy inCalV Stone Cheung / MCLMCL The One cinema in Tsim Sha Tsui
Cinema chain MCL has opened a new branch in Tsim Sha Tsui’s The One mall, appropriately named MCL The One. Comprising six theatres across three floors, the 831-seat cinema stands out as it is the first in Hong Kong to use a Krix patented speaker system.

Without going into too much technical detail, what this means is that compared to the conventional horn and waveguide technology in sound systems, Krix’s throat-shaped horn causes less disturbance at high frequencies and is the world’s first four-way cinema speaker with precision coverage – so every seat in the cinema can enjoy improved sound definition.

Three of the theatres are equipped for 3D movies, while the cinema itself is done up with varying hues of purple to lend a sense of sumptuousness. Regular adult movie tickets cost $80, with morning concessions at $60, but on Tuesdays tickets go for $65 all day. A film experience with enhanced sound quality, at that kind of price point? No complaints from us.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
6-10/F, The One, 100 Nathan Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Contact:
View Website
2834 0123
