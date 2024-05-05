Time Out says

Hop onto a Route 20A Citybus to travel along the Nathan Road Line for free this Sunday, May 5. The bus operator is running this special flash event to promote its new energy double-decker buses, specifically selecting a key route that runs through several key neighbourhoods on the Kowloon peninsula including Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, and Mong Kok.

Currently, the Citybus fleet consists of two kinds of green initiative buses – the electric double-decker that was introduced in 2021, as well as Hong Kong’s first hydrogen double-decker – both of which will be on the road for free on Route 20A. These complimentary rides will be a good way to raise public awareness of the zero-emissions transport options available to us in the city, as well as think about the prevalence of diesel buses and how this negatively affects our environment.

Customers can check the Citybus website or app for the electric and hydrogen buses’ schedules.