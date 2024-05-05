Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Free bus rides from Citybus

  • City Life
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
Citybus hydrogen bus
Photograph: Courtesy Citybus Limited
Advertising

Time Out says

Green and free – what could be better?

Hop onto a Route 20A Citybus to travel along the Nathan Road Line for free this Sunday, May 5. The bus operator is running this special flash event to promote its new energy double-decker buses, specifically selecting a key route that runs through several key neighbourhoods on the Kowloon peninsula including Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, and Mong Kok.

Currently, the Citybus fleet consists of two kinds of green initiative buses – the electric double-decker that was introduced in 2021, as well as Hong Kong’s first hydrogen double-decker – both of which will be on the road for free on Route 20A. These complimentary rides will be a good way to raise public awareness of the zero-emissions transport options available to us in the city, as well as think about the prevalence of diesel buses and how this negatively affects our environment. 

Customers can check the Citybus website or app for the electric and hydrogen buses’ schedules.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.