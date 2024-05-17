Time Out says

South Korean comedian Yoon Seong-ho, better known these days by his moniker NewJeansNim, is the viral monk DJ who spins tunes in nightclubs and festivals. The stark contrast between the meditative and the boisterous in his concept has garnered him much attention, and now NewJeansNim will soon be performing in LKF. Head down to Boomerang on May 17 and get ready to put your heads up!