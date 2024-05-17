Hong Kong
DJ NewJeansNim @ Boomerang

  • Clubs, House, disco and techno
  • Lan Kwai Fong, Lan Kwai Fong
DJ NewJeansNim
Photograph: Courtesy Boomerang HKG
South Korean comedian Yoon Seong-ho, better known these days by his moniker NewJeansNim, is the viral monk DJ who spins tunes in nightclubs and festivals. The stark contrast between the meditative and the boisterous in his concept has garnered him much attention, and now NewJeansNim will soon be performing in LKF. Head down to Boomerang on May 17 and get ready to put your heads up!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
lankwaifong.com/products/dj-newjeansnim-at-boomerang-lkf
Address:
Lan Kwai Fong
Lan Kwai Fong, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

