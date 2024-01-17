Time Out says

Get ready for a night packed with belly laughs, outrageous gags, and probably one too many knob jokes as Jimmy Carr returns to Hong Kong on January 17, 2024.

Reminding us that jokes are simply, well, just jokes, the British comedian will be delivering brand new materials that tackle all kinds of terrible things in life – but not without some of that racy, borderline offensive humour, of course.

Carr's shows sell out fast, so mark your calendars for October 13 as tickets go on sale at 10am via Ticketflap. Keep your eyes on our page for more details coming soon.