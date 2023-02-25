Hong Kong
Jokerz with Maitreyi Karanth

  • Comedy, Stand-up
  • TakeOut Comedy Club, Soho
Time Out says

Let loose and roar with laughter at this comedy show

If you’re in need of a good laugh to cheer you up, then look no further than Hong Kong’s latest comedy gig, Jokerz. Following their first show in January, Jokerz is back with another show on February 25 that’s sure to fill you with endless laughter. Set to take place at TakeOut Comedy Club, the city’s longest running comedy venue, Jokerz will be hosted by Muk Venkataraman and local comedians like Steve Lee, Donald B Ma, Garron Chiu, and Kari Gunnarsson. Headlining the night will be Maitreyi Karanth, who’ll perform an extended set during the evening that will definitely leave you in stitches.

Grab your tickets on Zicket before they run out, and head to Take Out Comedy’s website for more details about the event.

Details

Event website:
www.takeoutcomedy.net/shows-what-s-happening
Address:
TakeOut Comedy Club
34 Elgin Street
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

