Time Out says

Hong Kong-based stand-up comedian Jordan Leung – aka 69ranch on social media – has embarked on his first official tour earlier this year, and the road will soon take him back home for his final show in Hong Kong. With sold-out shows across the US, Canada, London, and Australia, and tens of thousands of social media followers, Leung has been making bellies ache with his signature deadpan delivery.

For his Hong Kong shows, Leung will be performing in English on the first day and closing with a Cantonese show on the second. Tickets for the English show will sell for $400 while Cantonese tickets will be $399. The artist pre-sale begins at noon on May 29 (check his socials to find out how to join), while Live Nation members can access their pre-sale on May 30. General sales for the public will then be available from May 31 on Cityline.