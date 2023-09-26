Hong Kong
Miz Cracker: A Brief History of the Entire World… and Also Me!

  • Comedy, Stand-up
  • E-Max, Kowloon Bay
Miz Cracker
Photograph: Courtesy Miz Cracker / InstagramMiz Cracker
You’re in for a mix of world history, comedy, and drag

American drag queen and TV personality Miz Cracker will be bringing her comedy show to Hong Kong for one night only. She will be going through human history from ancient myths to current politics, presented with comedy, dance, and jump splits – and relating everything back to how she fits into the picture as well. If viewing history through a queer lens sounds like your type of night, then we’ll see you there!

A New York City drag queen, writer, and advocate, Miz Cracker competed on the 10th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, finishing in fifth place, and was a runner-up in the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. She has also written regularly for current affairs magazine Slate, and hosts the podcast She’s a Woman, which spotlights the stories of incredible women.

Tickets to her comedy show start from $488, and there are also limited meet-and-greet tickets available.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
E-Max
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Price:
From $488

Dates and times

20:00Miz Cracker: A Brief History of the Entire World… and Also Me!E-Max From $488
