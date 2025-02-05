One of the UK’s most well-known comedians will be returning to Hong Kong for a stand-up show next year. This will be Russell Howard’s biggest global stand-up tour after the smashing success of his ‘Round The World’ tour back in 2017, which was later released on Netflix as Recalibrate.

Aside from his own television shows Russell Howard’s Good News and The Russell Howard Hour, fans will also recognise the shark-grinned funnyman from his regular appearances in UK shows such as Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats, as well as series six of Taskmaster. We can probably expect more of his cheeky observational social commentaries and goofy insights on an uncontrollable world.

The pre-sale by organisers Clockenflap Presents begins at 10am on October 29, while tickets open to the general public at 10am on Wednesday, October 30. Visit Clockenflap’s socials for the presale code and ticket sales.