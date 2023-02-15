Time Out says

If you haven’t heard of Russell Peters, then you’re missing out. This hilarious comedian has been performing since the 80s in his hometown of Toronto, and has since branched out to performing standup gigs in countless countries around the world, as well as appeared in several TV shows and movies. As part of his Act Your Age world tour, the Canadian comedian will be performing at Kitec Hall in EMax on February 15. Tickets for the show start at $599 each, but for an experience to truly remember, purchase the VIP ticket package for $1,779 to choose your preferred seat, get a laminated VIP pass and lanyard, a signed poster, and the opportunity to meet Russell and snap pictures with him.



Purchase your tickets now and find more information about the event on Live Nation.