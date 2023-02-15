Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour

  • Comedy, Stand-up
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
russell peters
Photograph: Russell Peters/Facebook
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready to laugh out loud at this standup comedy show

If you haven’t heard of Russell Peters, then you’re missing out. This hilarious comedian has been performing since the 80s in his hometown of Toronto, and has since branched out to performing standup gigs in countless countries around the world, as well as appeared in several TV shows and movies. As part of his Act Your Age world tour, the Canadian comedian will be performing at Kitec Hall in EMax on February 15. Tickets for the show start at $599 each, but for an experience to truly remember, purchase the VIP ticket package for $1,779 to choose your preferred seat, get a laminated VIP pass and lanyard, a signed poster, and the opportunity to meet Russell and snap pictures with him.

Purchase your tickets now and find more information about the event on Live Nation.

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.hk/show/1400600/russell-peters-act-your-age-world-tour-hong-kong/hong%20kong/2023-02-15/en
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
$599/$799/$999/$1,779

Dates and times

00:00KITEC $599/$799/$999/$1,779
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!