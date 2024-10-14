Subscribe
After Snowfall by Hong Kong Dance Company
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Dance Company
  • Dance, Contemporary and experimental
  • Xiqu Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui

A poem dedicated to Chinese calligraphy presented through dance

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
The 2024/25 season for the Hong Kong Dance Company debuts with After Snowfall, described as “a grand dance poem of calligraphy”. Inspired by the sage of calligraphy Wang Xizhi’s famous letters to his friends, this dance performance fuses elegant melodies with art technology and works from new media artist Chris Cheung, to highlight the fluid beauty of Chinese calligraphy. These letters were written more than 1,600 years ago, but when reinterpreted this way, simple words made with brush and ink can still reach out across the centuries to captivate and inspire. Tickets range from $200 to $1,000.

Details

Address
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

