Hong Kong
Avantgardey Shall We Dance Live in Hong Kong

  • Dance, Contemporary and experimental
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  • Recommended
Photograph: Courtesy Neon Lit and Clockenflap Presents
These dancing talents are back in town to captivate audiences once again

The incredibly popular all-female dance group from Osaka will be making their debut headline show in Hong Kong soon. These 17 performers who are well-known for their energetic, highly synchronised dance routines were last seen in town as part of Hong Kong’s lunar new year celebrations, but it’ll be amazing to see them solely in the spotlight.

Tickets run from $680 to $1,280, and the attendees in the VIP tier will receive an autographed Avantgardey show poster, a group photo session, as well as access to the pre-show rehearsal. Don’t miss the chance to catch these Japanese legends for one night only!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

Buy
