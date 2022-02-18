Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Dance x Literature ‘The Last Dance’

Dance x Literature ‘The Last Dance’

Dance Kwai Tsing Theatre , Kwai Fong Friday February 18 2022 - Sunday February 20 2022
Recommended
Hong Kong Dance Company
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Dance Company
Buy tickets

Time Out says

The Hong Kong Dance Company joins hands with acclaimed choreographer and four-time Hong Kong Dance Awards winner Mui Cheuk Yin to stage her much-anticipated new work 'The Last Dance'. Led by principal dancer Hua Chi-yu, the work is adapted from preeminent author Pai Hsien-Yung's literary work The Last Night of Madam Chin from his 1971 Taipei People series, which tells the tale of an aged dance hostess Chin Zhao Li who, in her last dance, reminisces about her glory days and lost love while reflecting on the cycle of life.

Details
Event website: https://hkdance.com/performances/TheLastDance2022
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Kwai Tsing Theatre
Address: 12 Hing Ning Rd
Kwai Chung
Hong Kong

Price: $140-$320

Dates And Times
You may also like