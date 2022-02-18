Dance x Literature ‘The Last Dance’

The Hong Kong Dance Company joins hands with acclaimed choreographer and four-time Hong Kong Dance Awards winner Mui Cheuk Yin to stage her much-anticipated new work 'The Last Dance'. Led by principal dancer Hua Chi-yu, the work is adapted from preeminent author Pai Hsien-Yung's literary work The Last Night of Madam Chin from his 1971 Taipei People series, which tells the tale of an aged dance hostess Chin Zhao Li who, in her last dance, reminisces about her glory days and lost love while reflecting on the cycle of life.