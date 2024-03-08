Time Out says

Farruquito, the heir to Spain’s most renowned gypsy flamenco dynasty as the grandson of the great flamenco dancer El Farruco, is making his inaugural performance in Hong Kong. This performance will feature original dance and music by Farruquito himself, promising to enrapture the audience with rapid footwork, complex rhythms, and dramatic movements that characterise Romani flamenco. The powerful dancer will showcase traditional flamenco forms such as the Soleá, Sequidilla, Taranto, and the Sevillanas, making this an unmissable event on the city’s cultural calendar. Tickets run from $250 to $650.