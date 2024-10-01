Each year on October 1, Victoria Harbour lights up with a fireworks display to celebrate China’s National Day. This year’s festivities, however, will include a special performance by Hong Kong Ballet, who will put on a 30-minute show with students from the Hong Kong Academy of Ballet leading up to the fireworks.

Audiences can expect to be treated to excerpts from the group’s signature ballets such as Alice (in wonderland) and a special world premiere of Tutu Academy. While you’re at the Harbour City mall, don’t forget to also check out the Harbour Ballet Reverie exhibition that’s been put on in honour of Hong Kong Ballet’s 45th anniversary. If you enjoy the ballet and our city’s gorgeous harbour view, then this is a no-brainer for your calendar.

Early-bird tickets are available for purchase from now until September 30 at $300, which provide access to both the ballet performance and the fireworks display from an exclusive vantage point. This price will be raised to $500 per ticket on October 1. Another way to secure tickets is by spending $2,000 at Harbour City within the same day under the Harbour City x Standard Chartered Credit Card Spending Rewards programme to receive a promotional code to buy tickets for $30 instead – this promotion also runs until September 30. Proceeds from these ticket sales will go towards Hong Kong Ballet’s student ticket fund, enabling the group to continue providing half-priced tickets to students. Visit the Harbour City website for more ways to get tickets.