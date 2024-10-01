Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Hong Kong Ballet Harbour City
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Ballet
  • Dance, Ballet
  • Ocean Terminal Concourse, Tsim Sha Tsui

Hong Kong Ballet Outdoor Theatre ‘Ballet Spectacular by the Harbour’

Experience ballet against our stunning harbour view

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Each year on October 1, Victoria Harbour lights up with a fireworks display to celebrate China’s National Day. This year’s festivities, however, will include a special performance by Hong Kong Ballet, who will put on a 30-minute show with students from the Hong Kong Academy of Ballet leading up to the fireworks.

Audiences can expect to be treated to excerpts from the group’s signature ballets such as Alice (in wonderland) and a special world premiere of Tutu Academy. While you’re at the Harbour City mall, don’t forget to also check out the Harbour Ballet Reverie exhibition that’s been put on in honour of Hong Kong Ballet’s 45th anniversary. If you enjoy the ballet and our city’s gorgeous harbour view, then this is a no-brainer for your calendar.

Early-bird tickets are available for purchase from now until September 30 at $300, which provide access to both the ballet performance and the fireworks display from an exclusive vantage point. This price will be raised to $500 per ticket on October 1. Another way to secure tickets is by spending $2,000 at Harbour City within the same day under the Harbour City x Standard Chartered Credit Card Spending Rewards programme to receive a promotional code to buy tickets for $30 instead – this promotion also runs until September 30. Proceeds from these ticket sales will go towards Hong Kong Ballet’s student ticket fund, enabling the group to continue providing half-priced tickets to students. Visit the Harbour City website for more ways to get tickets.

Details

Address
Ocean Terminal Concourse
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.