Hong Kong Ballet presents The Rule Breakers

Experience the electrifying showcase of ballet's rule breakers as Hong Kong Ballet brings you a groundbreaking production featuring the transformative works of some of ballet’s most influential choreographers. From George Balanchine's timeless Serenade to William Forsythe's groundbreaking In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, and the thrilling world premiere of Andonis Foniadakis' Strangelove, this captivating programme pushes the boundaries of tradition and celebrates the fearless pioneers who have reshaped the art form. Prepare to be mesmerized as Hong Kong Ballet’s talented dancers take to the stage, delivering a powerful and unforgettable experience for the audience. Mark your calendars for March 22 to 24 at Lyric Theatre, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, and secure your tickets now at Cityline.