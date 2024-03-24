Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hong Kong Ballet presents The Rule Breakers

  • Dance, Ballet
  • Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Wan Chai
  1. Hong Kong Ballet
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Ballet Andonis Foniadakis' Strangelove
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Hong Kong Ballet
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Ballet George Balanchine's Serenade
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Hong Kong Ballet
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Ballet William Forsythe's In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Experience the electrifying showcase of ballet's rule breakers as Hong Kong Ballet brings you a groundbreaking production featuring the transformative works of some of ballet’s most influential choreographers. From George Balanchine's timeless Serenade to William Forsythe's groundbreaking In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, and the thrilling world premiere of Andonis Foniadakis' Strangelove, this captivating programme pushes the boundaries of tradition and celebrates the fearless pioneers who have reshaped the art form. Prepare to be mesmerized as Hong Kong Ballet’s talented dancers take to the stage, delivering a powerful and unforgettable experience for the audience. Mark your calendars for March 22 to 24 at Lyric Theatre, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, and secure your tickets now at Cityline.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Ballet

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.