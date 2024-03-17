Hong Kong
‘Le Corsaire’ by La Scala Ballet

  • Dance, Ballet
  • Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
Milan’s Teatro alla Scala Ballet is bringing this swashbuckling ballet to Hong Kong

The Paris premiere of Le Corsaire in 1856 was hailed as a triumph of the ballet stage – the French empress herself proclaimed it the most beautiful and touching production she had ever seen. Milan’s Teatro alla Scala Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet were historically the first theatres to stage Le Corsaire, and the former is now bringing this swashbuckling romance to Hong Kong. Expect to see lush costumes and sets, as well as distinctly powerful choreography, against a story of love and betrayal. Tickets range from $340 to $1,180.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Cultural Centre
10 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

