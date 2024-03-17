‘Le Corsaire’ by La Scala Ballet

Time Out says

The Paris premiere of Le Corsaire in 1856 was hailed as a triumph of the ballet stage – the French empress herself proclaimed it the most beautiful and touching production she had ever seen. Milan’s Teatro alla Scala Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet were historically the first theatres to stage Le Corsaire, and the former is now bringing this swashbuckling romance to Hong Kong. Expect to see lush costumes and sets, as well as distinctly powerful choreography, against a story of love and betrayal. Tickets range from $340 to $1,180.