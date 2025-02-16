This multi award-winning martial arts dance drama is returning to Hong Kong after almost a decade since it was last performed. Picking out the most thrilling parts of the hugely popular Hong Kong comic book The Storm Riders, this performance is not only dramatic storytelling, but also a visual spectacle involving digital imagery and a gleaming pool of water onstage. Watch the tale of two brothers torn apart by destiny amidst flashing swords and splashing water. Tickets run from $220 to $1,000.