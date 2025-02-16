Subscribe
Martial arts dance drama Storm Clouds
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Dance Company
  • Dance, Contemporary and experimental
  • Xiqu Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui

Martial arts dance drama Storm Clouds

A dramatic retelling of popular Hong Kong comic book The Storm Riders

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Time Out says

This multi award-winning martial arts dance drama is returning to Hong Kong after almost a decade since it was last performed. Picking out the most thrilling parts of the hugely popular Hong Kong comic book The Storm Riders, this performance is not only dramatic storytelling, but also a visual spectacle involving digital imagery and a gleaming pool of water onstage. Watch the tale of two brothers torn apart by destiny amidst flashing swords and splashing water. Tickets run from $220 to $1,000.

Details

Event website:
www.hkdance.com/en/performance/%E9%A2%A8%E9%9B%B2
Address
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
